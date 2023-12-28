ODOT: SB I-35 Now Open Between Guthrie And Edmond After Crash

Southbound Interstate 35 is now open at mile marker 148, between Guthrie and Edmond, in Logan County, after a crash, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

By: News 9

Southbound Interstate 35 is now open at mile marker 148, between Guthrie and Edmond, in Logan County, after a crash, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Crews have cleared most of the debris from the accident and worked to get the scene completely clear.

ODOT says drivers should use extra caution and expect significant delays in the area as clean-up occurs.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that there were no injuries in this crash, but there was a lot of cleanup needed.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



