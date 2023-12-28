Oklahoma State Wins Texas Bowl, Beats Texas A&M 31-23

Alan Bowman threw for 402 yards and Ollie Gordon II ran for 118 as the Oklahoma State Cowboys win the 2023 edition of the Texas Bowl, 31-23, over the Texas A&M Aggies.

By: News 9

Going into Wednesday night's Texas Bowl battle against Texas A&M, the goal for Oklahoma State was to get that 10th win. Mission accomplished for the Cowboys, and they never trailed doing so in a 31-23 bowl game win over the SEC's Aggies.

Quarterback Alan Bowman threw for 402 yards and two scores, and Doak Walker winner Ollie Gordon II picked up 118 yards on 27 carries and a score.

OSU finished the season 10-4. Texas A&M finished 7-6.

Tied 3-3 in the first quarter, Rashod Owens caught a pass from Bowman to give the Pokes a 10-3 lead. Up 10-6 in the second, OSU's Gunnar Gundy punched it in from 10 to make it 17-6 Cowboys. Gordon capped a big second quarter with a touchdown to give OSU a 24-6 lead at the half.

The teams traded touchdowns in the third, but the Aggies pulled within 11 after a Marcel Reed run from 20 pulled A&M to within 31-20.

After a missed field goal from Alex Hale, Texas A&M had one last chance, but Reed's throw was picked off by Kendal Daniels to preserve the win.