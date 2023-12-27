OKC Thunder Prepares To Take On New York Knicks At Home Wednesday Night

This is the second game in a row for the Thunder and playing back-to-back nights. Will they tire down, or keep their foot on the gas against the Knicks?

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently have the sixth-best record in all of the NBA.

The Thunder improved to 19 and 9 overall with that big win last night over Minnesota. Now tonight, they welcome in the New York Knicks.

Both teams coming into this game are feeling good about their last time they played on the court. Less than 24 hours ago, the thunder took care of the team with the best record in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, back on Christmas at home, the Knicks took care of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Thunder looked great last night against the Timberwolves shooting 60% from the field that shared the basketball, they should have some momentum going into this one tonight.

“I think we played together on both ends of the floor for the most part of the night. We do that and trust that things go our way usually, said Thunder point-guard Shai Gilgeous Alexander.

“I think we've done a good job at first and turnovers this year in general. I don't really ever think that's like the goal is to go in there and try and steal the ball but you know you want to show good players crowds and you know make their life difficult. You always want to make them play the next action. I thought we did a good job of that,” said Jalen Williams.

Creating turnovers will be key for the Thunder tonight. This is the second game in a row for the thunder and back to back nights. We'll see if they tire down or they continue to play on and put their foot on the gas against the Knicks tonight.