No Injuries Reported In Vacant Oklahoma City House Fire

By: News 9

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire in Northwest Oklahoma City early Tuesday morning.

The fire started sometime before three a.m. on Northwest 91st Street and Walker. Crews say this was not the first time they had been called to that house.

“This house had actually burned before, and the fire that was here before was inside the house. It was a small fire and it was actually coming through the vent hole. We cut previously on the roof,” said Oklahoma City Fire Major DJ Harris. “So, crews were able to get a quick knockdown, this was determined to be a vacant home there was no one home at the time and we still trying to determine the cause of the fire.”

No injuries were reported.



