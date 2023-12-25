Fatal Crash In Yukon Closes Traffic Sunday Night

Police are on the scene of a fatal crash that's shutdown traffic in Yukon Sunday night.

Sunday, December 24th 2023, 10:14 pm

By: News 9


YUKON, Okla. -

Oklahoma City Police said the call came just after 8:30 p.m. when a car heading east on Reno near Mustang crossed into oncoming traffic and was broadsided by a pickup and caught fire.

The driver of the car died at the scene. A passenger was transported to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the pickup was treated for minor injuries.

