Fatal Crash In Yukon Closes Traffic Sunday Night

By: News 9

Police are on the scene of a fatal crash that's shutdown traffic in Yukon Sunday night.

Oklahoma City Police said the call came just after 8:30 p.m. when a car heading east on Reno near Mustang crossed into oncoming traffic and was broadsided by a pickup and caught fire.

The driver of the car died at the scene. A passenger was transported to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the pickup was treated for minor injuries.