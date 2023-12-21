9 Days: Ryan's Case For Smiles

O News 9's 8th day of 9 Days of Christmas, the team spoke with and surprised volunteers making pillowcases and sharing smiles.

Thursday, December 21st 2023, 5:17 pm

By: News 9


Bringing smiles to the faces of hundreds of children. That’s what one group is working to do this holiday season.

On News 9's 8th day of our 9 Days of Christmas, we're hoping to return those smiles to Ryan's Case for Smiles.

Ryan’s Case for Smiles is one the few volunteer organizations dedicated to helping kids feel better to heal better. While other great organizations focus on research and finding a cure, they work to improve the quality of life of children and their families as they undergo treatment.

News 9 spoke with volunteers for Ryan's Case For Smiles who work to create 350 pillowcases a month for OU Children's Hospital.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 21st, 2023

December 22nd, 2023

December 22nd, 2023

December 21st, 2023

Top Headlines

December 22nd, 2023

December 22nd, 2023

December 22nd, 2023

December 22nd, 2023