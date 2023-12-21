9 Days: Ryan's Case For Smiles

O News 9's 8th day of 9 Days of Christmas, the team spoke with and surprised volunteers making pillowcases and sharing smiles.

By: News 9

Bringing smiles to the faces of hundreds of children. That’s what one group is working to do this holiday season.

On News 9's 8th day of our 9 Days of Christmas, we're hoping to return those smiles to Ryan's Case for Smiles.

Ryan’s Case for Smiles is one the few volunteer organizations dedicated to helping kids feel better to heal better. While other great organizations focus on research and finding a cure, they work to improve the quality of life of children and their families as they undergo treatment.

News 9 spoke with volunteers for Ryan's Case For Smiles who work to create 350 pillowcases a month for OU Children's Hospital.