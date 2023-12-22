Woman Turns Herself Into Authorities Amid Possible Embezzlement Investigation

A woman turned herself in on Thursday, and two felony Embezzlement by government employee charges were filed for Lindsey Hosier.

By: News 9

-

A woman turned herself in on Thursday and two felony embezzlement charges were filed, according to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office.

In a press release, authorities stated that the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office was notified on November 27th, 2023, of a possible embezzlement at the Ellis County Treasurer's Office. Ellis County Treasurer Jeannie Strick advised Ellis County Sheriff Shane Booth of missing cash money from one of her Deputy's cash drawer.

After a joint investigation by Ellis County Sheriffs and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, evidence was found that the first deputy in the Treasurer’s Office had taken money totaling $890.00 from the Treasurer’s Office and used it for personal use during the week of Thanksgiving 2023.

According to the statement released, the investigation was presented to the District Attorney’s Office. Two felony Embezzlement by government employee charges were filed and a warrant was issued for Lindsey Hosier.

Also in the statement, Ellis County Sheriff's Office officials stated:

"This has been a tough few weeks for Ellis County Courthouse personnel. Ellis County has great employees and it is hard to accept that someone who was trusted to do a professional job with taxpayer’s money could take advantage of that trust. Ellis County Treasurer Strick should be commended for her swift action on reporting the Embezzlement immediately after being advised of the missing cash. Systems of Checks and Balances are put in place in every County Office and this is the reason why. The Checks and Balances in place at the Treasurer’s Office worked and as a result is how it was discovered immediately upon the opening of business on November 27th, 2023."