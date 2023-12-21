72-Year-Old Man Arrested In Edmond Walmart Parking Lot

An argument over a parking spot ended with a 72-year-old being arrested in a Walmart parking lot in Edmond.

By: News 9

An argument over a parking spot at the Edmond Walmart resulted in the arrest of a 72-year-old man.

Edmond Police say Earnest Bean pinned the victim between his truck and a pole after Bean admitted to losing his temper.

Police say Ernest Bean, at one point, accelerated so aggressively that he stripped some of the paint off the asphalt.

Police say he also had a loaded 40-caliber pistol.

The police report said that Bean said his first mistake was telling the victim he was going to ram him, explaining that he's a man of his word, so he does what he says he'll do.

The report says after the incident, Bean was compliant with officers and admitted that what he did was wrong.