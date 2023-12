Karl's Christmas Memories

News 9 anchors are sharing some of their favorite Christmas memories throughout December. Karl Torp shared his family's tradition of wearing Norwegian sweaters and a funny story involving a painting.

By: News 9

Karl shared memories of wearing Norwegian sweaters with his family growing up, which he has continued with his kids and wife. He also recalled a story involving a painting that makes him laugh every year.