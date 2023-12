News 9 anchors are sharing some of their favorite Christmas memories throughout December. Robin Marsh shared a memory of when she and her sister received a horse for Christmas.

By: News 9

News 9 anchors are sharing some of their favorite Christmas memories throughout the month of December.

Robin said her favorite memory was getting a horse for Christmas by way of a scavenger hunt, but Spanky, the horse, didn't cooperate with Santa's plan.