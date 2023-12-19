9 Days Of Christmas: A Special Surprise For Sunbeam Family Services

It's the 6th day of our 9 Days of Christmas, and this time News 9 surprises Sunbeam Family Services with a special gift.

By: News 9

Next on News 9's 9 Days of Christmas, the team arrived with a special gift for Sunbeam Family Services.

Grandparents always have a special role in the family, and Sunbeam Family Services proves some go above and beyond.

On the 6th day of our 9 Days of Christmas, News 9 is giving back to those taking care of their loved ones.

By providing support groups and other forms of care, for those who take care of us, Sunbeam Family Services is something positive for the community.



