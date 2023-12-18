A man killed over the weekend has been identified as 57-year-old Richard Bullbear. Police say he died after getting hit by a truck, crossing the street.

Victim Identified After Being Hit By A Truck In SW OKC

Police have identified a man killed while crossing a road in southwest Oklahoma City over the weekend.

Police say a driver hit 57-year-old Richard Bullbear. Police have not said if the driver was arrested or stayed at the scene.

Oklahoma City police were called to a crash near Southwest 77th Street and Western Avenue Saturday night. Officers found Bullbear in the road - they say he died after being hit by a truck. Bullbear was crossing South Western when he was hit.

“It's a pretty heavily trafficked area for vehicles so it's not clear if the person was even attempting to utilize the crosswalk in the area if there was a crosswalk but again they were struck in the roadway,” said OCPD Sgt. Dillon Quirk.

Police did not release the driver's information.

