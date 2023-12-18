9 Days Of Christmas: Hope During The Holidays

On the fifth day of the 9 Days of Christmas, News 9 visits the place giving cancer patients hope during the holidays.

By: News 9

When people in our state and beyond find themselves needing cancer treatments, they often come here to Oklahoma City.

And more times than not, they're traveling back and forth, but not anymore. Thanks to the Hope Lodge. And so News9 along with your Oklahoma Chevy team dealers wanted to make their holidays a little brighter

Hope Lodge is more than free housing for cancer patients. It's a home away from home for those who are traveling into the Oklahoma City metro for their cancer treatment. And they can stay here for free as long as they need to, as long as you're an active cancer treatment and you're really trying to make things special for them during the holidays, but you're around as well,” said Hope Lodge Senior Manager Lisa Foster.

“Having a place where I can come relax, and just sit you know, and wait like when I get back I don't have to drive around waiting to hear my results to see if I need to get treatments you know and things like that. You don't have to worry about that part. But the hospitals a walk away really from here and if needed they provide that for you here. It's just a blessing,” said patient Bert Brown.