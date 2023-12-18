Oklahoma State Parks Offer Free Guided Hikes On New Year's Day

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department is offering free guided hikes, admission, and parking on New Years Day at Oklahoma state parks.

Monday, December 18th 2023, 2:48 pm

On New Year’s Day, the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department is offering free guided hikes, admission, and parking at participating parks as part of the National America’s State Parks First Day Hikes.

“We are excited to kick off the new year with the annual First Day Hikes,” said Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of OTRD. “Our team can’t wait to join Oklahomans across the state for a hike in one of our world class parks. It’s the perfect opportunity to get outside, enjoy the scenery and reflect on the year ahead.”

Find your closest state park:

Northwest

Alabaster Caverns State Park - Freedom

  1. Time: January 1 at 1 p.m.
  2. Meeting Location: Clubhouse pavilion
  3. Name of trail: Raptors Roost Trail
  4. Degree of difficulty: Easy
  5. Pets on leash allowed: Yes
  6. Length of trail: 1 mile
  7. Things to bring: Water, binoculars, and a camera
  8. More information: Call 580-621-3381

Boiling Springs State Park - Woodward

  1. Time: January 1 at 2 p.m.
  2. Meeting Location: Park office
  3. Name of trail: River Trail
  4. Degree of difficulty: Easy
  5. Pets on leash allowed: Yes
  6. Length of trail: .75 miles
  7. Things to bring: Water, binoculars, and camera
  8. More information: Call 580-256-7664

Roman Nose State Park - Watonga

  1. Time: January 1 at 1 p.m.
  2. Meeting Location: Lodge
  3. Degree of difficulty: Easy
  4. Pets on leash allowed: Yes
  5. Length of trail: 2.4 miles
  6. Things to bring: Water, hiking shoes, binoculars, and camera
  7. More information: Call 580-623-4218

Salt Plains State Park - Jet

  1. Time: January 1 at 10 a.m.
  2. Meeting Location: Cabins near the main trailhead
  3. Name of trail: Nathan Boone Trail
  4. Degree of difficulty: Moderate
  5. Pets on leash allowed: Yes
  6. Length of trail: 2 miles
  7. Things to bring: Water, hiking shoes, weather-appropriate clothing, binoculars and camera
  8. More information: Call 580-626-4731

Northeast

Bernice Area at Grand Lake State Park - Bernice

  1. Time: January 1 at 11 a.m.
  2. Meeting location: Nature Center
  3. Name of trail: Nature Trail
  4. Degree of difficulty: Easy
  5. Pets on leash allowed: Yes
  6. Length of trail: 1 mile
  7. Things to bring: Binoculars, camera, water, weather-appropriate clothing
  8. More information: Call 918-257-8330.

Cherokee Landing State Park - Park Hill

  1. Time: January 1 at 10 a.m.
  2. Meeting location: Park office
  3. Name of trail: Red Fox Hike Trail
  4. Degree of difficulty: Easy
  5. Pets on leash allowed: Yes
  6. Length of trail: .75 miles
  7. Things to bring: Binoculars, camera, water, weather-appropriate clothing
  8. More information: Call 918-457-5716. Hot chocolate and snacks will be provided after the hike.

Greenleaf State Park - Braggs

  1. Time: January 1 at 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.
  2. Meeting location: Park office
  3. Name of trail: Family Fun Trail
  4. Degree of difficulty: Easy
  5. Pets on leash allowed: Yes
  6. Length of trail: 1 mile
  7. Things to bring: Binoculars, camera, water, weather-appropriate clothing
  8. More information: Call 918-487-5196. Hot chocolate and snacks will be provided after the hike.

Keystone State Park - Sand Springs

  1. Time: January 1 at 10 a.m.
  2. Meeting location: Park office
  3. Name of trail: Ranger Trail
  4. Degree of difficulty: Moderate
  5. Pets on leash allowed: Yes
  6. Length of trail: 1 mile
  7. Things to bring: Binoculars, camera, water, weather-appropriate clothing
  8. More information: Call 918-865-4991

Lake Eufaula State Park - Checotah

  1. Time: January 1 at 10 a.m.
  2. Meeting location: Park office
  3. Name of trail: Chinkapin Trail
  4. Degree of difficulty: Easy
  5. Pets on leash allowed: Yes
  6. Length of trail: 1.5 miles
  7. Things to bring: Binoculars, camera, water, weather-appropriate clothing
  8. More information: Call 918-689-5311

Natural Falls State Park - Colcord

  1. Time: January 1 at 10 a.m.
  2. Meeting location: Dripping Springs Trail entrance
  3. Name of trail: Dripping Springs Trail
  4. Degree of difficulty: Moderate
  5. Pets on leash allowed: Yes
  6. Length of trail: .25 miles
  7. Things to bring: Binoculars, camera, water, weather-appropriate clothing
  8. More information: Call 918-422-5802. Coffee will be provided after the hike.

Osage Hills State Park - Pawhuska

  1. Time: January 1 at 9 a.m. & 12 p.m.
  2. Meeting location: 9 a.m. hike will meet at the overlook. 12 p.m. hike will meet at the ballfield.
  3. Degree of difficulty: Moderate
  4. Pets on leash allowed: Yes
  5. Length of trail: 1 mile or 4 miles
  6. Things to bring: Binoculars, camera, water, hiking shoes, weather-appropriate clothing
  7. More information: Call 918-336-4141

Sequoyah State Park - Hulbert

  1. Time: January 1 at 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.
  2. Meeting location: Park office
  3. Degree of difficulty: Easy or moderate
  4. Pets on leash allowed: Yes
  5. Length of trail: 2 miles or 5 miles
  6. Things to bring: Binoculars, camera, water, snacks, weather-appropriate clothing
  7. More information: Call 918-772-2108 or check the Sequoyah State Park Facebook page.

Tenkiller State Park - Vian

  1. Time: January 1 at 1pm
  2. Meeting location: Driftwood Nature Center
  3. Degree of difficulty: Easy
  4. Pets on leash allowed: Yes
  5. Length of trail: 1 mile
  6. Things to bring: Binoculars, camera, water, weather-appropriate clothing
  7. More information: Call 918-776-8180. Hot chocolate and snacks will be provided after the hike.

Central

Lake Thunderbird State Park - Norman

  1. Time: January 1 at 12:30pm
  2. Meeting location: Discovery Cove Nature Center
  3. Degree of difficulty: Easy or moderate
  4. Pets on leash allowed: Yes
  5. Length of trail: .75 miles or 1.5 miles
  6. Things to bring: Binoculars, camera, water, weather-appropriate clothing
  7. More information: Call 405-360-3572. Refreshments will be provided after the hike.

Southeast

Arrowhead State Park - Canadian

  1. Time: January 1 at 10am & 2pm
  2. Meeting location: Park office
  3. Name of trail: Trivia Trail
  4. Degree of difficulty: Moderate
  5. Pets on leash allowed: Yes
  6. Length of trail: 1.3 miles
  7. Things to bring: Water, binoculars, camera, weather-appropriate clothing
  8. More information: Call 918-339-2204

Beavers Bend State Park - Broken Bow

  1. Time: January 1 at 10am & 2pm
  2. Meeting location: Forest Heritage Center or Friends of Beavers Bend Parking Lot
  3. Name of trail: Forest Heritage Tree Trail or Friends of Beavers Bend Trail
  4. Degree of difficulty: Easy or moderate
  5. Pets on leash allowed: Yes
  6. Length of trail: 1.1 miles or 1.5 miles
  7. Things to bring: Water, binoculars, camera, weather-appropriate clothing
  8. More information: Call 580-494-6300

Lake Wister State Park - Wister

  1. Time: January 1 at 10am
  2. Meeting location: Park office
  3. Degree of difficulty: Moderate
  4. Length of trail: 3 miles
  5. Things to bring: Water, snacks, binoculars, camera, hiking shoes
  6. More information: Call 918-658-4393

McGee Creek State Park - Atoka

  1. Time: January 1 at 1pm
  2. Meeting location: Potapo Campground
  3. Degree of difficulty: Moderate
  4. Pets on leash allowed: Yes
  5. Length of trail: 1.5 miles
  6. Things to bring: Water, snacks, binoculars, camera
  7. More information: Call 580-889-5822. Snacks and hot beverages will be provided after the hike.

Robbers Cave State Park - Wilburton

  1. Time: January 1 at 10am & 2pm
  2. Meeting location: Lodge
  3. Name of trail: Belle Starr Loop Trail
  4. Degree of difficulty: Moderate
  5. Length of trail: 1.6 miles
  6. Things to bring: Water, hiking shoes, binoculars, camera
  7. More information: Call 918-465-2562. Hot drinks and snacks will be provided after the hike.

Talimena State Park - Talihina

  1. Time: January 1 at 2pm
  2. Meeting location: Ouachita Trailhead
  3. Name of trail: Ouachita Trail
  4. Degree of difficulty: Moderate
  5. Pets on leash allowed: Yes
  6. Length of trail: 1.5 miles
  7. Things to bring: Water, hiking shoes, binoculars, camera
  8. More information: Call 918-471-5394

South-Central

Lake Murray State Park - Ardmore

  1. Time: January 1 at 10am & 3pm
  2. Meeting location: Pecan Grove for Lake Shore Trail and Lake Murray Nature Center at Tucker Tower for the Tucker Tower Loop
  3. Degree of difficulty: Moderate
  4. Length of trail: Lake Shore Trail is 4 miles and Tucker Tower Loop is 1.25 miles
  5. Things to bring: Water bottle, camera, binoculars
  6. More information: Call 580-223-4044

Lake Texoma State Park - Kingston

  1. Time: January 1 at 9am Meeting location: Former horse stable in the Equestrian Trail Area Degree of difficulty: Moderate
  2. Pets on leash allowed: No
  3. Length of trail: 3.9 miles
  4. Things to bring: Water bottle, camera, binoculars, warm clothing
  5. More information: Call 580-564-2566

Southwest

Foss State Park - Foss

  1. Time: January 1 at 2pm
  2. Meeting location: Enclosed Cedar Point shelter above the marina.
  3. Name of trail: Great Western Heart Healthy Trail sponsored by AARP Oklahoma
  4. Degree of difficulty: Moderate
  5. Pets on leash allowed: No
  6. Length of trail: 2 miles
  7. Things to bring: Water bottle, binoculars, camera, hiking stick
  8. More information: Call 580-592-4433 or check the Foss State Park Facebook page. Hot beverages will be provided after the hike.

Quartz Mountain State Park - Lone Wolf

  1. Time: January 1 at 11am & 1pm
  2. Meeting location: 11am hike will meet in lodge lobby. 1pm hike will meet at park office.
  3. Name of trail: Twin Peaks Trail & Baldy Point Trail
  4. Degree of difficulty: Easy & Difficult
  5. Pets on leash allowed: Pets allowed on easy trail. Not allowed on difficult trail.
  6. Length of trail: 1 mile & 3 miles
  7. Things to bring: Water bottle, binoculars, camera, hiking shoes, weather-appropriate clothing. Trekking poles recommended for Baldy Point Trail.
  8. More information: Call 580-563-2238.

If you missed the January 1st hikes, check out these guided hikes happening at Fort Cobb State Park and Great Plains State Park.
