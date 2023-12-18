Taking A Shot At Love: Oklahoma Photographer Matches Couples

There's nothing like finding your true love, but Colton Weathers found that dating in today's age can be difficult. That's where Kelsey Wyatt, the Owner of Poppyseed Photography comes in. She is helping couples meet in a new and exciting way,

You have heard of online dating, blind dates, and speed dating.

Kelsey Wyatt, the Owner of Poppyseed Photography is helping couples meet in a new and exciting way,

" I love photography because my grandfather who I called Poppy was always taking pictures and he was a believer in love and I love, love."

"We had gone through the modern type of dating and it is just not for us we are more of an old soul."

You fill out an application online and then it is two strangers, one camera, and a chance at a lifetime of happiness.

"Colton is actually my business partner Angelina's brother and we were trying to find a great girl for him, and we found Haley and they did the stranger shoot, and they were lovingly awkward their first shoot, but they are now extremely happy," said Wyatt.

Haley Ladd said the hardest part putting yourself out there,

"You fill out this application and the first question is what do you see in your ideal partner..I wanted someone that loved to travel, that loved animals and then most of all had god in their heart," said Ladd

Then all you have to do is show up..

"Kelsey has us over there like put your arm around her, go nose to nose... But Haley is the one who made me feel better about it she was like come on I don't bite."

The couple has been together since october 14th and you could say things have been picture perfect ever since.

"November 25th I asked her to be my girlfriend... We are officially, official."

So far Kelsey Wyatt has had two successful couples.

It is $50 to fill out an application to learn more visit