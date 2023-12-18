1 Injured, 1 In Custody After Assault In NW OKC

Oklahoma City Police have arrested a suspect after a stabbing in Northwest Oklahoma City

By: News 9

A woman is injured and a suspect is in custody after an overnight assault in Northwest Oklahoma City.

It happened near MacArthur and Northwest 23rd Street just before 2:30 a.m. Police said one woman was hospitalized with a head injury while the other was taken into custody.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

Editor's Note: While Oklahoma City Police initially stated that this incident was a stabbing, they have since updated the report to say that this was not a stabbing and that no knife was involved.

