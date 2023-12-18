1 Stabbed At RV Campground In Oklahoma City, Investigation Underway

Sunday, December 17th 2023, 10:11 pm
A stabbing investigation is underway in Oklahoma City on Sunday, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said a stranger barged into an RV and was stabbed by the resident.
It happened at an RV campground near South Rockwell and I-40.
The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
There's no word yet on any arrests.
December 17th, 2023
December 9th, 2023
October 12th, 2023
October 11th, 2023
December 18th, 2023
December 18th, 2023
December 18th, 2023
December 18th, 2023