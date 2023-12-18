A stabbing investigation is underway in Oklahoma City on Sunday, police say.

By: News 9

1 Stabbed At RV Campground In Oklahoma City, Investigation Underway

Oklahoma City Police said a stranger barged into an RV and was stabbed by the resident.

It happened at an RV campground near South Rockwell and I-40.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

There's no word yet on any arrests.