Oklahoma City Police Investigate Assault Allegations, Barricaded Subject

An investigation is underway after police said a man barricaded himself in Oklahoma City following a domestic disturbance.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said it happened near MacArthur and the Northwest Expressway Saturday evening.

Police told News 9 that a woman was hit over the head with a pole and then ran away to a pawn shop.

Police said the victim believed the man was armed.

There's no word yet if anyone was arrested.

