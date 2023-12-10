Oklahoma City Police Investigate Assault Allegations, Barricaded Subject

Saturday, December 9th 2023, 10:19 pm
An investigation is underway after police said a man barricaded himself in Oklahoma City following a domestic disturbance.
Oklahoma City Police said it happened near MacArthur and the Northwest Expressway Saturday evening.
Police told News 9 that a woman was hit over the head with a pole and then ran away to a pawn shop.
Police said the victim believed the man was armed.
There's no word yet if anyone was arrested.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
