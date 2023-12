The Oklahoma City Thunder saw a slim, but glorious win against the Denver Nuggets Saturday night, 118-117.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder snagged a slim, but glorious win against the Denver Nuggets Saturday night, 118-117.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander secured the game-winning jumper with only a second left in the game.

Here are the reactions from the game: