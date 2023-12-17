What Can And Can't I Recycle In Oklahoma?
The Oklahoma City Utilities Department is reminding residents what can and can not be recycled this holiday season.
Recycle these items:
- mail, magazines, newspaper, office paper, phone books, catalogs and coupons (all unshredded).
- Cardboard shipping boxes, cereal and food boxes and wrapping paper tubes (all flattened)
- Plastic household bottles, jugs and containers (all empty, clean and dry)
- Milk and juice cartons (all empty, clean and dry)
- Glass bottles and jars (al empty, clean and dry)
- Aluminum beverage cans and metal food cans (all empty, clean and dry)
Items that should not be recycled:
- Plastic bags and wrap, including bubble wrap and shipping air pockets.
- shipping peanuts and packing foam
- glossy/glittery: greeting cards, wrapping paper and gift bags and boxes
- Metallic and holographic wrapping paper.
- Tissue paper
- Holiday lights and power cords
- toys, electronics, plastic sled and ornaments
- Ribbons, bow, garland and tinsel
- Plastic cutlery, greenery and wreaths (Note: Trees are acceptable at the curb during regular monthly bulky pickup)
OCUD said customers should follow the three simple guidelines.
- Place all recyclables loose in your Big Green recycling cart. Never bag them.
- Make sure all recyclables are empty, clean and dry.
- Do not recycle items that contain food or liquids.
