The Oklahoma City Utilities Department is reminding residents what can and can not be recycled this holiday season.

By: News 9

What Can And Can't I Recycle In Oklahoma?

-

Recycle these items:

mail, magazines, newspaper, office paper, phone books, catalogs and coupons (all unshredded). Cardboard shipping boxes, cereal and food boxes and wrapping paper tubes (all flattened) Plastic household bottles, jugs and containers (all empty, clean and dry) Milk and juice cartons (all empty, clean and dry) Glass bottles and jars (al empty, clean and dry) Aluminum beverage cans and metal food cans (all empty, clean and dry)





Items that should not be recycled:

Plastic bags and wrap, including bubble wrap and shipping air pockets. shipping peanuts and packing foam glossy/glittery: greeting cards, wrapping paper and gift bags and boxes Metallic and holographic wrapping paper. Tissue paper Holiday lights and power cords toys, electronics, plastic sled and ornaments Ribbons, bow, garland and tinsel Plastic cutlery, greenery and wreaths (Note: Trees are acceptable at the curb during regular monthly bulky pickup)





OCUD said customers should follow the three simple guidelines.

Place all recyclables loose in your Big Green recycling cart. Never bag them. Make sure all recyclables are empty, clean and dry. Do not recycle items that contain food or liquids.





To learn more, CLICK HERE.