OKC’s Key-To-Home Program Houses 17 Homeless People

The Key to Home Program has helped 17 people experiencing homelessness find a place to live.

On any given night, 1,400 people experience homelessness in Oklahoma City. According to the city, of that number, 500 of them are living outside. The city’s new Key to Home program is changing that with a goal of housing 500 people in two years.

“Santa Claus came early this year, and it still doesn't even seem real,” said James Sheridan, who was previously homeless.

Sheridan received a key that unlocked a new reality, one with a roof over his head. “Just having your own place, just no comparison to being out there on the street,” he said.

Sheridan said his drug addiction led him to homelessness and he lived on the streets for three years. He was living under I-44 along Penn Ave. in an encampment with 16 other people. “It was horrible, I mean, over a period of time you begin to adapt to it,” he said. “Being on the streets, you don't have no time to think about anything but survival.

Until an outreach team through the city’s Key to Home program gave them hope and all 17 were put into new homes. “Getting them into a home where they can begin to create the next chapter of their story is so important,” said Jamie Caves, the program’s communications manager.

Sheridan proudly showed off his furnished two-bedroom apartment, which was stocked with food and everything he needed. “They gave me dishes, cups, the basic necessities, you know, silverware even laundry soap, they provided everything literally,” he said.

Along with the necessities, he was given his own case manager. “Each person will have a different purpose and different goals and their case manager will help them find ways to get connected back into the community,” Caves said. “Now that I have a place, I can actually focus on being positive, making things happen, getting a job, saving money starting a family maybe,” Sheridan added.

Whatever happens, Sheridan says for the first time in a long time, he’s excited about his future. “I just want to be successful you know and be able to maintain a lifestyle so that I can be independent,” he said.

And not have to worry about going back to the streets. The program relies on community donations to help. People can give to the Key to Home Partnership at keytohomeokc.org.