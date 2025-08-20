Metro resident arrested for making threats against Governor Kevin Stitt, Attorney General Gentner Drummond

Tuesday, August 19th 2025, 7:49 pm
An Oklahoma City resident was arrested after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they emailed death threats to Governor Kevin Stitt.
Troopers said Hazel Newkirk emailed Gov. Stitt’s office at least nine times starting in March. Investigators said their most recent emails were sent Thursday. According to a probable cause affidavit, their emails called for Gov. Stitt’s resignation and threatened him, his wife and other state officials, including Attorney General Gentner Drummond. Some excerpts include:
According to the Oklahoma County Detention Center, Newkirk was booked into jail on Monday. Court records show Newkirk is facing complaints for violating the Oklahoma Antiterrorism Act and making obscene, threatening or harassing phone calls. Their bond was set at $20,000.
