Metro resident arrested for making threats against Governor Kevin Stitt, Attorney General Gentner Drummond

Court documents show Hazel Newkirk emailed Gov. Stitt's office at least nine times over the course of six months.

By: Amanda Siew

-

An Oklahoma City resident was arrested after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they emailed death threats to Governor Kevin Stitt.

Troopers said Hazel Newkirk emailed Gov. Stitt’s office at least nine times starting in March. Investigators said their most recent emails were sent Thursday. According to a probable cause affidavit, their emails called for Gov. Stitt’s resignation and threatened him, his wife and other state officials, including Attorney General Gentner Drummond. Some excerpts include:

March 13: “Daily reminder for Kevin Stitt, the governor of the state of Oklahoma, to resign.” April 22: “You are a wannabe gangster Kevin. [expletive] fantasy Peter Pan. You still haven’t resigned." Aug. 14: “Unfortunately any and all co conspirators of a rogue attorney generals office can and WILL BE SHOT ON SIGHT”

According to the Oklahoma County Detention Center, Newkirk was booked into jail on Monday. Court records show Newkirk is facing complaints for violating the Oklahoma Antiterrorism Act and making obscene, threatening or harassing phone calls. Their bond was set at $20,000.