Child sex abuse survivor faces former Choctaw-Nicoma Park choir teacher in courtroom

By: Elizabeth Fitz

A child sexual abuse survivor faced her perpetrator, a former Choctaw-Nicoma Park choir teacher, in court on Tuesday afternoon.

In 19-year-old Avery Smith’s victim impact statement, she called her abuser, 30-year-old Samuel Melton, calculated, cunning and infuriatingly smart.

“It was important to me, for my own closure and for my own sake, but it was also really important to me to open this up to other victims of Oklahoma, or victims in the past from this certain perpetrator,” Smith shared.

She said Melton took her love of music from her — and her dream of becoming a music teacher.

Shortly before she delivered the victim impact statement, Melton pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts, including first-degree rape by instrumentation.

“I’m feeling a lot of relief. I think that this is a really good step in the right direction and I feel really relieved and very grateful for the people I have around me, supporting me and loving me,” said Smith.

The statute of limitations in Oklahoma ends when a survivor turns 19. Smith’s attorney said they filed the day before she turned 19.

In a message to other survivors, Smith bravely shared her truth:

“You are brave. You are powerful. You are strong, and to be a survivor is something that is incredible – very powerful.”

Following the sentencing, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond released a statement saying he will not tolerate predators in schools.

“Anyone who preys on children should be punished as harshly as possible, especially those who have been entrusted with the education and care of our children,” he stated.

AG Drummond went on to say the sentence handed to Melton is the longest ever for a sexual predator in Oklahoma schools.

The judge sentenced Melton to 17 years in prison and 25 years of probation, as well as having to register as a sex offender upon his release.