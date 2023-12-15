9 Days Of Christmas: Bobbie Brings Donation To Yukon Therapeutic Riding Program

Savannah Station offers therapeutic riding for kids with cognitive and physical special needs. Bobbie brought an English saddle and stirrups as a donation for the therapeutic riding program.

By: News 9

We're wrapping up our first week of our 9 Days of Christmas with a special gift for Savannah Station. On the 4th day, Bobbie Miller saddles up with a group, proving the love of horses can heal.

“Our horses go through an extensive training to make sure they're going to fit well with our program. Their kindness transcends a lot of the barriers that our special needs students run up against,” Andi Hollander, Executive Director said. “To find kindness in the eyes of a horse is just about the best and true and true acceptance in places where they don't normally get that.”

“While they're on that horse, they are constantly having to counterbalance, they're always having to center themselves. And we're all always asking them to do a riding skill. And while they're learning that riding skill, we're also putting therapeutic activity into it,” Hollander said.

To donate to or volunteer with Savannah Station, click here.