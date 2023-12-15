Garrison Tower At OU Health Evacuated Due To Fire

Garrison Tower at OU Health in downtown Oklahoma City was evacuated due to a fire. The fire is now out.

Friday, December 15th 2023, 9:58 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Garrison Tower at OU Health in downtown Oklahoma City was evacuated due to a fire, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The hospital is near Northeast 13th Street and North Stonewall Avenue.

The fire department says an electric panel was ignited by insulation. They are allowing people back into the building at this time.

An alert was sent by OU that said," OUHSC-OKC Emergency: Fire in the transplant center and Garrison Tower 940 ne 13th about 12/15/23 @ 09:30. please Avoid this area. (sic)"

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
