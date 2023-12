News 9 anchors are sharing some of their favorite Christmas memories throughout the month of December. Storme Jones is sharing what he remembers from Christmases with his family.

By: News 9

News 9 anchors are sharing some of their favorite Christmas memories throughout the month of December.

Storme Jones said some of his favorite memories are opening an early present on Christmas Eve with his three brothers, making candy with his grandpa, and playing games on Christmas Eve with family.