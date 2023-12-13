OKC Thunder Rookie Reads 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas!' To Elementary Students

A rookie for the Oklahoma City Thunder spent some time reading with local elementary students on Tuesday.

By: News 9

Cason Wallace visited Putnam City's Will Rogers Elementary and read "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" to the students.

He also gifted them all free copies of the Dr. Seuss book that included his signature.

Image Provided By: OKC Thunder

The event is part of the Thunder's 16th season of Holiday Assist and took place during Reading Timeout in partnership with American Fidelity Assurance Company.

Wallace was the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft last June. In 22 games this season for the Thunder, the Kentucky shooting guard has played 22 games averaging 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The Thunder travel to Sacramento to face the Kings on Thursday with a 9 p.m. tipoff time.