City Alludes To Possible Location For New Downtown Arena

By: News 9

The home for a new arena in downtown Oklahoma City could be a familiar spot.

Oklahoma City Manager Craig Freeman said one location the city has considered is where Prairie Surf Media exists currently. Of course, Prairie Surf Studios, located at 1 Myriad Gardens in downtown Oklahoma City, was also once the Cox Convention Center and, before that, The Myriad.

In a press conference held Wednesday afternoon, Freeman said:

The next steps that we have are site selection. We committed in the letter of intent with the Thunder that we'd have site selection in the downtown area, we're still committed to that. I would tell you that right now there's one site that we own that's the site where Prairie Surf Media is but we're looking at other options and giving consideration there to make sure that we're downtown. I would- expect that decision to be made in the next couple of months.

Oklahoma City voters elected Tuesday to extend the one-cent MAPS 4 tax by 72 months in order to pay for a new arena for the Thunder team. This vote secured the Thunder’s place in Oklahoma City until 2050.

Once the cheers of Tuesday night’s victory faded, reality set in for city leaders – an aggressive 2029 timeline to open.

“It’s going to be a really big job for the city,” Mayor Holt said after announcing the win. “The good news is, we have a really great track record.”

The first item on the agenda, locking down a location. According to a letter of intent signed with the Thunder, it will be located downtown.

“Right now there is one sight that we own and that is the site where Prairie Surf Media is,” says City Manager, Craig Freeman. “We are looking at other options to give consideration there to make sure that we’re downtown.”

The next steps include bringing on a consultant, an architect, and engineering services. He hopes all will be in place by late 2024. “We would think right now probably 18 to 24 months of design from the time they get started,” says Freeman.

There will also be several months of work to craft official agreements with the Thunder based on the letter of intent.

As far as the ambitious timeline, Freeman is confident it will get done. “We’ll definitely work backward from our target date. We said no later than the 29-30 season,” he says. “Right now we’re in a good position to meet any required deadlines to get this accomplished.”

The Paycom Center will serve as home to the team for the next 5 years. What comes next has yet to be determined.

Freeman did say in a market this size, you don’t run 2 arenas side by side.

