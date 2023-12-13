2 Arrested After Illegal Drugs, 4 Children Found In Home

During a search of the home, police found marijuana, methamphetamine and fentanyl, the documents say.

By: News 9

-

Two people were arrested after being found with illegal drugs in northwest Oklahoma City on Dec. 2, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police say four children were present at the time.

Mandee Hanna and Jamie Post have been charged with child neglect, two counts of aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs, and use of a computer for the purpose of violating Oklahoma statutes.

Police found needles and drugs in plain view as they entered the house, according to police documents.

Both Hanna and Post were unconscious and not breathing, and needed multiple doses of Naloxone to be revived.

During a search of the home, police found marijuana, methamphetamine and fentanyl, the documents say.

There were four children, ages 16 to eight, in the home at the time, police say. Police claim the children had access to the drugs while Hanna and Post were unconscious.

Officers found a scale and additional methamphetamine in a locked safe in Posts’ bedroom, according to police.