The Give And Take: OU Players In Transfer Portal Ahead Of Alamo Bowl

Several OU players announced their entrance into the transfer portal, ahead of the Alamo Bowl.

Tuesday, December 12th 2023, 6:42 pm

By: News 9


Oklahoma has been seeing the growing monster known as the transfer portal bring in new talent, but also take players away.

Freshman All-American Caden Green is in the transfer portal. 

OU's only returning starting offensive lineman is already a proven, projected future top draft pick, precisely the type of player needed to compete in the SEC.

Coveted young quarterback Jackson Arnold adds the #1 ranked receiver/8th overall player in the portal, and Purdue's Deion Burks is transferring into Arnold's upgraded huddle in Norman.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 12th, 2023

November 17th, 2023

November 13th, 2023

November 7th, 2023

Top Headlines

December 14th, 2023

December 14th, 2023

December 14th, 2023

December 14th, 2023