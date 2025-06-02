OU Softball's double duel against Red Raiders for final spot

Looking to win their fifth straight National Championship, OU Softball must conquer Texas Tech twice to advance to the Championship series.

By: Chris Williams

-

OU Softball's quest for a fifth straight National Championship continues against Texas Tech Monday night.

Oklahoma has to beat the Red Raiders twice in one night to earn a spot in the Championship series for a rematch with Texas.

Nijaree Canady has been at the Women's College World Series with Stanford for the last two seasons. She moved to Texas Tech, and now her team is in the semi-finals with no losses.

"We talked about the amount of elite pitchers that we have faced and had some success with, and that's what we're going to live off of," said OU Softball Coach Patty Gasso. "We're going to have to make a few adjustments for sure, but ... we're fighting for our lives now."

"This being our first time here as a team and just being able to get to the semi-finals, I feel like is a huge accomplishment by itself," said Canady. "We're not finished, we're going for the whole thing like every other team here."

OU has won its last nine elimination games; they'll have to do it twice Monday night.