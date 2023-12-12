Local Groups Work To Pay Off Student Lunch Debt

“Community members have been very responsive and empathetic to children and they want to see this not be a burden on them, as well as struggling families,” Little said.

By: News 9

Two public education groups are trying to pay off thousands of dollars in lunch debt for students.

They say districts across the state have been asking for help so that debt doesn't end up hurting families financially.

“This is just another big debt that’s plaguing them right now, so we decided to put a fundraiser together to not only raise money, but spread awareness to people in these different districts and let them know their schools are struggling,” Angela Little, founder of Oklahomans for Public Education, said.

Both groups, Oklahomans for Public Education and the Oklahoma Rural Schools coalition, are working to raise money and help families get out of lunch debt.

During the pandemic, there was federal money that paid for all students to eat free. Organizers with the groups say parents have gotten out of the habit of filling out the free and reduced lunch forms, making it a bigger issue. Several districts have reached out including schools from Clinton and Edmond.

Clinton public schools superintendent, Tyler Bridges released a statement:

“The cost of daily school meal payments is a financial burden on many, especially many younger families. Helping to pay off school meal debt not only helps relieve a financial hardship but also gives kids an opportunity to eat a healthy breakfast and lunch each and every day."

Bridges says their overall lunch debt is a little over $20,000.

Little says, so far, the community response has been positive, saying no one wants kids to go hungry.

“Community members have been very responsive and empathetic to children and they want to see this not be a burden on them, as well as struggling families,” Little said.