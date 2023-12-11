Driver Dies After Police Pursuit Ends With Crash In Pottawattamie County

Monday, December 11th 2023, 5:33 am
A man is dead after leading police on a chase and crashing in Pottawatomie County.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Tecumseh Police Department, the driver was speeding on a rural road northeast of Earlsboro around 11:16 Sunday night.
Tecumseh Police said the driver was going too fast down Benson Park Road when they missed a curve, drove off the road, and hit a tree. Troopers said the rolled multiple times and was pinned for more than three hours
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. That person's name has not been released.
