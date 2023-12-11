Monday, December 11th 2023, 3:13 am
Links Mentioned On Dec. 11, 2023
CLICK HERE for tips from AAA about staying safe on the roads as road rage incidents are on the rise.
OSU Grads Impacted By D.C. Home Explosion
News 9 has learned of an Oklahoma connection to last week's house explosion outside of Washington DC. Police in Arlington, Virginia said the duplex exploded while they were trying to get to a person inside who was wanted for shooting at officers and firing flare guns in the neighborhood.
The Smith family, the other people living in the duplex are okay but lost everything in the blast. Lance and Jami Hill Smith are both OSU alums. You can help at GoFundMe.com
FAFSA Simplification Information
A new act has changed the FAFSA application. Click here for more information on the changes.
