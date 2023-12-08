New OKC Wellness Center Opens, Connects Seniors With Services And Each Other

After 37 years of serving the community, the YMCA Lincoln Park Senior Center is closing its doors but a new recreation center hopes to fill the gap with seniors.

By: News 9

After 37 years of serving the community, the YMCA Lincoln Park Senior Center is closing its doors.

Several of their long-time members will be moving to a new state-of-the-art MAPS 3 Senior Health and Wellness Center.

It is the end of an era for several of the YMCA Lincoln senior community members who say the center was a close-knit community hub for many.

A few members, such as Exetta Barnett and Greg Turner, expressed their feelings about the facility shutting down.

“Well, I tell you the people for one thing and the different activities that have for you to enjoy," Barnett said.

“I have met a lot of people here that are real friendly and not too friendly, but it's been nice," Turner said.

Since 1986, the YMCA Lincoln Center has offered a wide range of activities and health and wellness resources for seniors 50 and up.

The hub was also free of charge for seniors, making that accessible for those on fixed incomes.

Tina Robinson, YMCA coordinator, says they’re looking forward to seeing several of their former community members thrive at the new MAPS 3 Senior Health and Wellness Center.

Several of the members are making the move. Mable Steele is one of them.

“I am excited to participate and do more than just play games, I want to do the water aerobics," Steele said. "We are hoping we can all come back together at the new center and keep doing what we’re doing, and we'll have lots to do, so I'm looking forward to it."

To commemorate the center’s legacy a silent auction will be held on Monday. Members will be able to bid on items and memorabilia.

All proceeds go towards the future development of senior scholarships.