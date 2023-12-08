There are ten Sooners in the transfer portal, and there's still no word on Dillon Gabriel's attendance in the Alamo Bowl.

By: News 9, Bella Roddy

Who Will Play In The Alamo Bowl? 10 Sooners In Transfer Portal

The Sooners are preparing to play in the Alamo Bowl in three weeks.

But, we aren't entirely sure who all will be playing.

So far ten Sooners are in the Portal and Dillon Gabriel's status for the game has not been finalized yet, according to Coach Venables.

You should also expect some guys to sit out and prepare for the NFL draft. All this leaves the door open for young players to make a good impression heading into Spring.

“We’ll have opportunities to play several guys maybe making their first starts of the season in this game [...] a great opportunity for us not only to finish the season the right way, against a quality opponent. But also moving, transitioning to the SEC. Opportunities for us to continue to prepare and build our program,” said Head Coach Brent Venables.

Still, no official word on Danny Stutsman's future plans, though reports say the star linebacker will leave early for the NFL.

Coach Venables said today he is leaving it to Danny to comment on his future.