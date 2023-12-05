OU men's basketball is prepping to host Providence tomorrow, going in undefeated. Head Coach Porter Mozer says that they know what another win would mean.

By: News 9

'We Know What Kind Of Win That Could Be:' OU Basketball Preps To Host Providence

#19 undefeated OU Basketball is hosting 7-1 Providence tomorrow.

A tough opponent for the Sooners, but coach knows what another win would mean for him and the team. Especially up against Providence.

Head Coach Porter Mozer said, “We approach every game like, man this is an opportunity to put one in the bank. Accumulate wins. Accumulate good wins. Obviously Providence, we think, is going to be an NCAA tournament team. So, we know what kind of win that could be."