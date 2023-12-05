'We Know What Kind Of Win That Could Be:' OU Basketball Preps To Host Providence

Monday, December 4th 2023, 10:43 pm
#19 undefeated OU Basketball is hosting 7-1 Providence tomorrow.
A tough opponent for the Sooners, but coach knows what another win would mean for him and the team. Especially up against Providence.
Head Coach Porter Mozer said, “We approach every game like, man this is an opportunity to put one in the bank. Accumulate wins. Accumulate good wins. Obviously Providence, we think, is going to be an NCAA tournament team. So, we know what kind of win that could be."
November 20th, 2023
November 16th, 2023
November 6th, 2023
December 6th, 2023
December 6th, 2023