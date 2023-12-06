Canadian County Toy Drive Sees Increase In Need and Decline In Donations

Santa's Toy Shoppe of Eastern Canadian County is hosting their annual toy drive, but say they have more children in need and less donations than in years past.

Santa's Toy Shoppe of Eastern Canadian County has collected toys for thousands of kids for 25 years and has never seen as many families in need.

Jim Poe, the organization's president, said about 530 families and 1700 children signed up to receive presents this year. Those numbers don't include the long waiting list of about 50 families.

"We try to give everything we can," Poe said.

With the increased need comes a decrease in donations, Poe thinks the state of the economy could play a role.

"We aren't getting the donations like we did in the past from individuals and businesses," Poe said.

Poe believes everyone deserves a gift which is why the only requirement is to live in eastern Canadian county.

"That's all they have to do,' Poe said. "If they ask then they will receive."

On Saturday December 9th, parents and guardians who have signed up through Santa's Toy Shoppe will pick the perfect present for their children from all of the donated toys.

In addition to toys, the organization is looking for more volunteers to assist with the shop.

Unwrapped presents can be dropped off at the Yukon or Mustang Fire Departments.

Click here to learn more.