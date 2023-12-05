Earlsboro Assistant Police Chief Fired, Accused Of Driving While Drunk

Nicholas Doe crashed along I-40 early Sunday morning after he swerved off the road and into a construction barrier, OHP said.

By: News 9

-

An assistant police chief for the Earlsboro Police Department is accused of driving while drunk, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Nicholas Doe crashed along I-40 early Sunday morning after he swerved off the road and into a construction barrier, OHP said.

Doe told the trooper on the scene that he had a couple of drinks at a Christmas party, OHP said.

OHP said Doe then failed a sobriety test and was arrested and brought to the Oklahoma County jail. He has since been released from the jail on bond.

Doe has been fired from his assistant police chief position, according to authorities.