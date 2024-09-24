Suspect Identified Following Downtown Oklahoma City Assault

Tuesday, September 24th 2024, 6:49 am
A suspect who was arrested after an assault that took place Saturday evening in Downtown Oklahoma City has been identified, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said 44-year-old Michael Butler struck a victim, an unidentified 50-year-old female, over the head with a large rock during a fight near Oklahoma City Boulevard and Shartel Avenue.
OCPD said the victim was hospitalized in critical condition.
Butler was treated at the hospital for a stab wound before being booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.
