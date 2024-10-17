Former Kingfisher Assistant Football Coach Pleads No Contest To Child Abuse Charges

A former Kingfisher High School assistant coach has pleaded no contest to charges of child abuse, according to court records.

A former assistant coach at Kingfisher High School has pleaded no contest to charges accusing him of child abuse in connection to allegations of student hazing, court records say.

Prosecutors say Micah Nall received a four-year, deferred sentence, meaning he will avoid time in jail with good behavior.

Nall was charged with perjury, but a Kingfisher County judge later dismissed that charge.

The former Kingfisher High School head football coach, Jeff Myers, is charged with child neglect in connection to the allegations.

Myers is due back in court in November.