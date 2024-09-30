Trial Date Set For Former Garfield Co. Judge Accused Of Drive-By Shooting

Monday, September 30th 2024, 9:51 am
A trial date has been set for a former Garfield County judge over his alleged involvement in a 2023 drive-by shooting.
Investigators say former Garfield County judge Brian Lovell shot at his brother-in-law's house in Bison, Oklahoma in 2023.
Lovell resigned in September after a diagnosis of dementia. He was arraigned before a court on Friday, and now, his trial is set to start March 24.
Lovell also faces charges out of Texas, where he is accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage incident.
His court hearing on those charges is set for October.
