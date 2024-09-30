Trial Date Set For Former Garfield Co. Judge Accused Of Drive-By Shooting

A trial date has been set for former Garfield County judge Brian Lovell over his alleged involvement in a 2023 drive-by shooting.

Monday, September 30th 2024, 9:51 am

By: News 9


A trial date has been set for a former Garfield County judge over his alleged involvement in a 2023 drive-by shooting.

Investigators say former Garfield County judge Brian Lovell shot at his brother-in-law's house in Bison, Oklahoma in 2023.

RELATED: Oklahoma Judge Accused In Drive-by Shootings Has Brain Disorder, Attorney Says

Lovell resigned in September after a diagnosis of dementia. He was arraigned before a court on Friday, and now, his trial is set to start March 24.

Lovell also faces charges out of Texas, where he is accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage incident.

His court hearing on those charges is set for October.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 30th, 2024

September 24th, 2024

September 20th, 2024

August 30th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 1st, 2024

October 1st, 2024

October 1st, 2024

October 1st, 2024