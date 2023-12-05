OSBI Investigating Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In Prague, Okla.

OSBI shared that they are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Prague on December 1.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shared on social media that they are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

On December 1, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to assist with an officer-involved shooting.

OSBI stated that Pottawatomie County deputies responded to a domestic incident at a home near Sherman Road and Wolverine Road in Prague. And that when deputies arrived on the scene, they observed an adult male holding a knife. As deputies tried to make contact, the individual charged towards them and attempted to stab one of the deputies. Another deputy then fired their weapon and shot the suspect, according to OSBI.

Authorities say that the suspect was transported to a local hospital where he later passed away. The deputies on the scene were not injured. This is still an ongoing investigation at this time.

