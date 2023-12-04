The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting.

By: News 9

1 Dead In Choctaw County After Authorities Shoot Armed Suspect In Fort Towson

A person was killed after shots were fired between an armed suspect and authorities in Choctaw County on Saturday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a trooper and a Choctaw County deputy responded to a disturbance at Tommy's Bar in Fort Towson around 2:10 a.m.

Employees at the bar told investigators that Nathaniel Smith had refused to leave the property. When the authorities arrived Smith was parked outside and shot at the trooper and deputy. When they returned fire Smith was struck. Authorities said the deputy and trooper provided life-saving measures but the suspect died at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured, authorities said.

