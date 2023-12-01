Miss Frizzles, the 8-week-old kitten, is our Pet of the Week.

By: News 9

-

Meet our Pet of the Week, Miss Frizzles!

Miss Frizzles is eight weeks old and loves to play. She is very energetic and active and has been well-socialized with children. She would love a home where she can roam, explore, and get lots of cuddles! Miss Frizzles has been learning and growing in her foster home with her two brothers and would love to go home with one of them to help get her out of her shell.

Learn more on how to adopt Miss Frizzles and kittens like her at the Oklahoma Humane Society.