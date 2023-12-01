Social Media Trend Causes Uptick In Stolen Vehicles

A social media trend called the Kia Boys Tik Tok Challenge is going viral.

Friday, December 1st 2023, 8:20 am

By: News 9


The trend involves thieves recording themselves breaking into Kia and Hyundai cars.

Oklahoma City Police say it's a national trend impacting our community.

"Them basically showing how to steal the car and how easy it is to steal the vehicle, so that's attributing to the increase of those vehicles being stolen throughout the U.S. and here in the city as well," said Oklahoma City Police Captain Valerie Littlejohn.

Oklahoma City Police say they've seen a 10 to 20 percent increase in stolen Kias and Hyundias this year.
