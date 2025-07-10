Pow!: Retelling native childhood memories with writer/director Joey Clift

Pow! is a heartfelt portrayal of going to your very first powwow. After a kid runs out of juice on his handheld console, he struggles to find a way to save his game. Check out our talk with Emmy and Peabody nominated Filmmaker Joey Clift.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

People in Oklahoma will always remember their first powwow. The food, the colorful regalia, the dancing, it's a wave of nostalgia for anyone who grew up going to native congregations like this, especially for Emmy and Peabody-nominated Cowlitz filmmaker Joey Clift, who decided to make an animated short out of it.

MORE: 'Pow!' Review: Mixing culture and childhood memories

What is Pow! about?

Pow! is a charming retelling of a native childhood memory, out of the very real-life experience of writer/director Clift himself. Pow! premiered at deadCenter Film Festival in Oklahoma City in June.

"It's based on, really my personal experiences being dragged by my mom to powwows when I was a kid," he said. "Truly, so much of my youth was spent sitting in the bleachers playing Game Boy while my mom was on the dance floor."

According to Clift, he assembled a 'Dream team' for this project and expresses his gratitude to many of his native collaborators.

The crew that worked on Pow!

"Behind the scenes, we had a largely indigenous team working on the short," Clift said. "Morgan Thompson, who is a member of the Cherokee Nation, did the character designs and helped out with some consulting, producing."

"Jeff Carpenter, who is a member of the Chickasaw Nation, did the sound design for the short," he said. "It was really important for me that somebody who has been to a powwow and knows what a powwow sounds like would be handling all of the sound design."

Oklahoma City welcomed filmmakers for dEADCENTER

Clift mentioned with pride how an Oklahoma native audience at deadCenter held a warm welcome for him through the screening. He said he had a pleasant experience overall in OKC.

"It's also like a fun place culturally," Clift said. "Last night I ate at Cattleman's Steakhouse, and had a T-bone steak that was the favorite steak of President Bush! I'm really enjoying experiencing as much of the Oklahoma culture as I can while I'm here."

Watch Extended Interview:

Where to watch Pow!

Pow! is currently on its national film festival run, already seeing successful screenings from California to New York, with a potential streaming release soon.

MORE dEADCENTER COVERAGE: