1 Injured In SW OKC Rollover Accident

Police confirmed that one person was transported to a local hospital after a crash in SW OKC. Airport Road is closed going westbound near the scene.

By: News 9

One person was injured in a rollover accident in SW OKC involving two vehicles.

Oklahoma City Police are on the scene near South MacArthur Boulevard and Airport Road.

Airport road appears to be closed going westbound near the scene.

OCPD confirmed one person was transported to a local hospital.

