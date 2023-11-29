NW OKC Standoff Ends Peacefully, Suspect in Custody

A man was arrested after a 4-hour-long standoff overnight. The suspect is now behind bars, and no one was injured.

Police are releasing more details on a standoff that lasted more than 4 hours overnight.

No one was hurt and that suspect is now behind bars. "It was a dangerous situation," Mst. Sgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police said. "And we want to prevent a suspect, an innocent citizen, or a police officer from being injured."

Late Tuesday night, police say shots were fired outside a metro motel on N Lincoln Blvd. "That person has fled back into his mobile home and refuses to come out," Captain Rod Strecker said just hours after the shooting.

The suspect was later identified as 31-year-old Branden Wilson. Strecker said they were preparing for a standoff early on. Today, Knight shed light on the decisions that came next. "We had officers trying to negotiate with the person, trying to talk him into coming out," he said.

Officers were able to get the suspect’s mother and several children safely out of the home and continued negotiations with Wilson. "It became clear that that was not going to happen," Knight said.

He says that’s when it was time to make the arrest. "Now it's important to note, not every situation can be de-escalated," he said. "But many of them can."

Tuesday night’s standoff was one of those situations. "We breached the door and instead of sending officers in we actually sent K-9s in," Knight said.

It was enough to get Wilson to surrender peacefully. "But the important part here, there was nobody killed," he said. "Everybody was okay in the end, nobody was seriously harmed."

Wilson was treated for a dog bite before being booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. "Knight says that in every situation de-escalation will always be the number one priority.

