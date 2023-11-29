A suspect was taken into custody overnight after an hours-long standoff with officers near a motel in Northeast Oklahoma City, police said.

By: News 9

Police: Man Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff In Oklahoma City

-

The standoff happened in Northeast Oklahoma City at the Oxford Inn near NE 50th and Lincoln, police said.

Officers said they responded just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday after a man fired shots inside the motel.

The man then barricaded himself inside a trailer home near the Oxford Inn, police said.

The suspect was arrested around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said no was injured during the incident.

The suspect's name has not been released by police at this time.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.